CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person is recovering after a lawnmower explosion Sunday afternoon sent them to the hospital.

Horry County Fire Rescue got the call around 3:50 p.m. and responded to the scene on Privetts Road in Conway, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The patient was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical center by ambulance, where they are being treated for serious, but not life-threatening burn injuries.