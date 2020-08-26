Lawsuit claims Myrtle Beach police pulled guns on 2 unarmed women during traffic stop

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A mother and daughter filed a civil lawsuit Friday against Horry County, the Myrtle Beach Police Department, and the City of Myrtle Beach after guns were pulled on them during a traffic stop over an apparent stolen license plate.

Dashboard and body camera footage released by the mother and daughter’s attorney, requested through a Freedom of Information Act request, captures what some call moments of confusion and fear that now unfolds in an ongoing lawsuit.

In the video, Nervan Ibrahim, who was 43 at the time, and her then 19-year-old daughter, Sandra Ataalla, are pulled over and have guns drawn at them while driving a rental car.

That rental car appeared to have a stolen license plate which led to police also handcuffing and separating the two into different patrol cars.

Body camera and dashboard camera footage show officers responding and saying, “I need you to face the other way and walk backward to the sound of my voice.”

“Imagine if you were in that situation having absolutely no idea what was going on and just seeing guns pointed at you,” said Lauren Knight, the mother and daughter’s representative attorney.

Records obtained by the attorney show the license plate had been stolen in January but returned and reported by the rental company on Feb. 10, two weeks before the traffic stop.

“It took Horry County Sheriff’s Office over two weeks to take it out of the NCIC database which resulted in this improper traffic stop,” Knight said.

The attorney says the owner of the rental car service showed up at the scene, confirmed the license plate was not stolen and offered to give the two women a ride home.

“Had they just gone up to these women’s car and spoken to them for a second they would have realized they were unarmed, harmless, and clueless as to the status of the license plate,” Knight said.

The attorney is working to resolve the confusion among the parties but hopes this can serve as a reminder for officers in the future.

“Let this case serve as an example for officers in the future on how to deescalate a situation, rely on their training, policies, and procedure,” Knight said.

News13 reached out to Horry County’s Public Information Office, The City of Myrtle Beach, and The Myrtle Beach Police Department for comment. All parties said they do not provide comments during pending litigation.

