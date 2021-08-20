Lawsuit over Horry County road fee dismissed

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A lawsuit filed over Horry County’s road fee has been dismissed, according to documents obtained by News13.

The document was filed Wednesday. It states, “the above-captioned action is voluntarily dismissed, without prejudice.”

The class action lawsuit was filed Aug. 6 over Horry County’s road maintenance fee, seeking refunds for “all unlawfully charged road fees.”

The lawsuit claimed that the county residents paying the fee don’t get extra benefits compared to the people in the general public who don’t pay the fee.

In June, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that the “road maintenance fee” charged by Greenville County was unconstitutional. The lawsuit claimed the fee in Horry County is identical, and should also be considered unlawful.