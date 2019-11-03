Lawsuit: Woman’s family suing late husband’s estate after both die in Horry Co. motorcycle crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The family of a woman who died in a motorcycle crash last year is suing the estate of her husband- who also died in the crash.

The wrongful death claim was filed last Wednesday. Kerri Leigh Stalling’s estate claims her husband was driving recklessly and that’s what caused her death.

Stallings and her husband Raymond Stallings were both killed in an early-morning motorcycle crash on International Drive Aug. 1, 2018.

Now, Kerri Leigh’s estate is suing the estate of her husband, claiming he was negligent and reckless in his driving.

The suit alleges Stalling was driving too fast for the conditions, failed to keep a proper lookout and tried to evade police, among several other allegations.

The lawsuit says Kerri Leigh Stallings was ‘thrown from the motorcycle, suffered great bodily injury and died at the scene’ as a ‘direct and proximate result of the Defendant’s negligence.’

Kerri Leigh’s family is now seeking damages following her death.

Cpl. Sonny Collins told News13 in 2018 a trooper tried to stop the motorcycle, but it took off. After accelerating, he said, it crashed.

Both husband and wife died of traumatic injuries on scene.

