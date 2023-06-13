The U.S. 501 bridge over the Waccamaw River in Conway is pictured on March 24, 2021.

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, and the Horry County government are hosting three public meetings for the public to solicit input regarding flood risk reduction measures along Waccamaw River and its tributaries, according to a release.

The first meeting will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the North Strand Recreation Center at 120 HWY 57 S in Little River.

The second meeting will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the James Frazier Community Center at 1370 Bucksport Rd in Bucksport.

The third meeting will take place Thursday at the Horry County Government and Justice Center at 1301 Second Ave. in Conway.

For more information on the study, click here.