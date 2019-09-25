Leading cause of infertility in women, PCOS awareness month

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One in ten women in the U.S. have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), the leading cause of infertility in women.

The cause of PCOS is unknown, but the condition results in an imbalance of hormones in women of childbearing ages.

“We do know that it results in a hormone imbalance with an excess of androgens, which is male hormones like testosterone,” said Dr. Monica Selander of Tidelands Health.

Testosterone causes symptoms such as facial hair growth, acne, obesity, and irregular periods that can result in infertility.

Symptoms of the condition can be experienced from a woman’s very first period up until menopause.

Women with the condition are unable to ovulate regularly. When a healthy egg is not produced pregnancy will not happen.

Selander says healthy lifestyle changes and hormone treatments can help.

“In our patients who are obese, which is about 80% of PCOS patients, some weight loss as little as 5% of your body weight can actually return a cyclical nature to the hormones and can result in ovulation,” said Selander.

The condition can cause infertility, but does not make getting pregnant impossible.

“One misconception is that if you have PCOS, then you absolutely can’t get pregnant and that is untrue. Our 20% who are not obese, they tend to respond well to hormonal treatment,” said Selander, “Those who are obese something as easy as weight loss of 5% can lead to you becoming pregnant.”

Selander says the condition can be emotionally taxing.

“Unfortunately it kind of increases that burden on them where they feel this pressure. Like why can’t my body who what everybody else’s does?” said Selander.

Women who do not want a pregnancy are often treated with hormonal birth control.

“Try to keep that awareness out there and for the patients who are having problems to know that there’s treatment and we can help them,” said Selander.

Selander says PCOS symptoms can be overlooked. Having an honest conversation with your doctor can help you get the right treatment and on a family planning path.