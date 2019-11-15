Leak forces crews to cut water to some downtown businesses in Conway

UPDATE 9:50 A.M. FRIDAY:

The leak has been fixed and water has been turned on again, Taylor Newell, with the City of Conway, said around 9:50 a.m. Friday.

Kingston Street will be closed for several hours as crews finish back-filling and cleaning the area.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Some businesses in downtown Conway will have their water shut off for a few hours Friday. It’s because of a water leak near Kingston Presbyterian Church.

Crews will also have to close Kingston Street between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue while they work to find the exact cause of the leak. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while crews do the work.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: