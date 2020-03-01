‘Leaplings’ welcomed into the world on Leap Day

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Many estimate the odds of being born on Feb. 29 to be about 1 in 1,500.

Baby Noah Ashton Graves was born Saturday at Conway Medical Center- making him one of 2020’s ‘leapings.’

Noah was born at 8:42 p.m. to Tara and Keith Graves, who have three older children as well.









The Graves family says they will more than likely celebrate Noah’s birthday Feb. 28, until the next leap day in 2024.

Thanks to Noah’s aunt, Julie Troop, for sending these adorable photos!

