MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Hurricane Center marks Sept. 10 as the peak of hurricane season.

According to the South Carolina State Climatology Office, the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas have experienced four major storms since 1893.

More than 100 years ago, South Carolina was hit by one of the first major hurricanes the Department of Natural Resources Climate Office considers today. The storm was never named, but is called the “Great Sea Islands Hurricane of 1893.”

The three other major hurricanes are Hurricane Hazel in 1954, Hurricane Gracie in 1959 and Hurricane Hugo in 1989. All three were category four storms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported in 1954 that Hurricane Hazel demolished every pier along 170 miles of coastline, all the way from Myrtle Beach to the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

The Carolinas also faced $163 million in damages.

“If you want to count the worst one of all for the Pee Dee region and the Grand Strand, I would have to say that’s probably Hazel back in 1954,” said Frank Strait, SCDNR Severe Weather Liaison. “That actually made landfall kind of right on the edge of Horry County.”

Strait said Hurricane Hugo was the last major hurricane to hit the Grand Strand. NOAA reported that Hugo cut Pawleys Island in two, creating a new inlet and damaging many homes.

It also destroyed 90% of the homes, hotels and condos in Garden City.

Strait said that while Hazel had the biggest impact on the Grand Strand, Hugo left its mark across South Carolina.

“[Hugo] probably was the strongest of the four major hurricanes that have made landfall in South Carolina,” he said.

More recent hurricanes, like Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Florence, caused damage to many parts of Horry County. NOAA states that more than 100 people in Loris had to be rescued from flooded homes.

Another notable hurricane, Hurricane Matthew in 2016, caused damage to both Springmaid and Surfside pier.

Strait said the current hurricane season is more active than usual compared to previous seasons, as five hurricanes have already been named. He said there are usually about seven named storms at the end of each season.

“While we have an El Nino going on now and that tends to result in less favorable conditions, though we seem to have a pretty active season going on now for hurricanes,” Strait said.

Strait said 2020 was a record season, with 30 storms named in total. He also added that South Carolina has never experienced a category five hurricane at landfall.