‘Lenny has left the building’: Myrtle Beach police officer retires after 27 years

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department has retired after 27 years of service.

Patrolman First Class (PFC) Lenny Sloan started with the department in November 1993. He’s served in several positions including crime prevention officer, investigator, and patrol sergeant.

Sloan was named Public Safety Officer of the Year in 1998, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The retirement was announced over the police scanner just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. A member of the department said a special thank you to Sloan, calling him a role model and said he inspired her to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“Thank you. One time in my life I’m speechless,” Sloan said. “Thank all you guys. It’s been a really good ride. Lenny has left the building.”

People over the scanner then congratulated him on his retirement. Listen to the scanner call in the video player above.