Lightning strike impacts GSWSA’s water transmission system, area customers experiencing reduced pressures

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – A lightning strike is impact Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority’s water transmission system and area customers are experiencing reduced pressures.

According to the utility’s website, a lightning strike happened near Robert Edge Parkway that impacted the utility’s water transmission system.

Customers in the area may experience reduced water pressures, GSWSA’s website said. Crews are working to “isolate the waterline and make the necessary repairs.”

