Lightning threat prompts evacuation of grounds at Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – People are being evacuated from the grounds of the Carolina Country Music Fest because of the threat of lightning, according to Myrtle Beach police and fire officials.

“We encourage anyone who is outside to evacuate and find cover indoors until further notice,” Myrtle Beach fire officials said in a social-media post.

No timetable has been given for when people will be allowed to return to the venue. Following is the remainder of Saturday’s scheduled performers:

Kevin MAC – 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Ashland Craft – 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Jukebox Rehab – 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Joh Langston – 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Lindsay Ell – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Joe Nichols – 7 to 8 p.m.

Kelsea Ballerini – 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Darius Rucker – 10 to 11:30 p.m.

