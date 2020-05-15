List of Horry County Schools graduation plans by high school

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools have each announced their individual graduation plans.

  • Aynor High School
    • Ceremony will be held June 3, at 10:00 a.m. on the AHS football field
    • Students not comfortable in a large group can have an individual ceremony at a different time, by appointment
    • Students will be limited to 2 guests
    • Social Distancing will be followed
  • Carolina Forest High School
    • Each student can pick one of three options
    • Option 1: Ceremony in gymnasium, 2 guests per student
    • Option 2: Individual graduation by appointment, up to 8 immediate family members
    • Option 3: Students can opt-out of all ceremonies
    • Social distancing will be followed
  • Conway High School
    • Each student can pick one of three options
    • Option 1: Ceremony June 2, at 9:00 a.m. on the football field, 2 guests per student
    • Option 2: Individual ceremony by appointment, up to 8 immediate family members
    • Option 3: Students can opt-out of all ceremonies
    • Social distancing will be followed
  • Green Sea Floyds High School
    • Each student can pick one of three options
    • Option 1: Ceremony June 3, at 10:00 a.m. in the gymnasium, 2 guests per student
    • Option 2: Individual graduation by appointment, June 3, beginning at 1:00 p.m., up to 8 immediate family members
    • Option 3: Students can opt-out of all ceremonies
    • Social distancing will be followed
  • Loris High School
    • Each student can pick one of three options
    • Option 1: Ceremony on the football field, June 2, at 9:00 a.m., 2 guests per student
    • Option 2: Individual graduation by appointment, June 2, beginning at 1:00 p.m., up to 8 immediate family members
    • Option 3: Students can opt-out of all ceremonies
    • Social distancing will be followed
  • Myrtle Beach High School
    • Each student can pick one of three options
    • Option 1: Ceremony on Doug Shaw
    • Option 2: Individual ceremony by appointment
    • Option 3: Watch virtual ceremony
    • Social distancing will be followed
  • North Myrtle Beach High School
    • Each student can pick one of three options
    • Option 1: Ceremony June 2, 9:00 a.m. on the football field, 2 guests per student
    • Option 2: Individual ceremony by appointment, June 2, beginning at 12:00 p.m., up to 8 immediate family members
    • Option 3: Students can opt-out of all ceremonies
    • Social distancing will be followed
  • Socastee High School
    • Each student can pick one of three options
    • Option 1: Ceremony June 3, at 9:00 a.m. on the football field, 2 guests per student
    • Option 2: Individual ceremony by appointment, June 3, up to 8 immediate family members
    • Option 3: Students can opt-out of all ceremonies
    • Social distancing will be followed
  • St. James High School
    • Each student can pick one of three options
    • Option 1: Ceremony June 2, 10:00 a.m. on the football field, 2 guests per student
    • Option 2: Individual ceremony by appointment, up to 8 immediate family members
    • Option 3: Students can opt-out of all ceremonies
    • Social distancing will be followed

More details will be sent by the individual schools.

