List of Horry County Schools graduation plans by high school

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools have each announced their individual graduation plans.
- Aynor High School
- Ceremony will be held June 3, at 10:00 a.m. on the AHS football field
- Students not comfortable in a large group can have an individual ceremony at a different time, by appointment
- Students will be limited to 2 guests
- Social Distancing will be followed
- Carolina Forest High School
- Each student can pick one of three options
- Option 1: Ceremony in gymnasium, 2 guests per student
- Option 2: Individual graduation by appointment, up to 8 immediate family members
- Option 3: Students can opt-out of all ceremonies
- Social distancing will be followed
- Conway High School
- Each student can pick one of three options
- Option 1: Ceremony June 2, at 9:00 a.m. on the football field, 2 guests per student
- Option 2: Individual ceremony by appointment, up to 8 immediate family members
- Option 3: Students can opt-out of all ceremonies
- Social distancing will be followed
- Green Sea Floyds High School
- Each student can pick one of three options
- Option 1: Ceremony June 3, at 10:00 a.m. in the gymnasium, 2 guests per student
- Option 2: Individual graduation by appointment, June 3, beginning at 1:00 p.m., up to 8 immediate family members
- Option 3: Students can opt-out of all ceremonies
- Social distancing will be followed
- Loris High School
- Each student can pick one of three options
- Option 1: Ceremony on the football field, June 2, at 9:00 a.m., 2 guests per student
- Option 2: Individual graduation by appointment, June 2, beginning at 1:00 p.m., up to 8 immediate family members
- Option 3: Students can opt-out of all ceremonies
- Social distancing will be followed
- Myrtle Beach High School
- Each student can pick one of three options
- Option 1: Ceremony on Doug Shaw
- Option 2: Individual ceremony by appointment
- Option 3: Watch virtual ceremony
- Social distancing will be followed
- North Myrtle Beach High School
- Each student can pick one of three options
- Option 1: Ceremony June 2, 9:00 a.m. on the football field, 2 guests per student
- Option 2: Individual ceremony by appointment, June 2, beginning at 12:00 p.m., up to 8 immediate family members
- Option 3: Students can opt-out of all ceremonies
- Social distancing will be followed
- Socastee High School
- Each student can pick one of three options
- Option 1: Ceremony June 3, at 9:00 a.m. on the football field, 2 guests per student
- Option 2: Individual ceremony by appointment, June 3, up to 8 immediate family members
- Option 3: Students can opt-out of all ceremonies
- Social distancing will be followed
- St. James High School
- Each student can pick one of three options
- Option 1: Ceremony June 2, 10:00 a.m. on the football field, 2 guests per student
- Option 2: Individual ceremony by appointment, up to 8 immediate family members
- Option 3: Students can opt-out of all ceremonies
- Social distancing will be followed
More details will be sent by the individual schools.