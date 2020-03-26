LISTEN LIVE: Myrtle Beach City Council holds emergency meeting Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council will hold an emergency meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, city spokesperson Mark Kruea says.

The telephone conference call will include city council members and staff “to maintain social distancing,” but the call’s audio will be broadcast on the city’s Facebook page, Spectrum channel 1303 and HTC channel 9. Listen to the audio above.

