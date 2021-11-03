Little River Capitol riot suspect pleads guilty to assaulting police officer, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to the Post and Courier.

Nicholas Languerand, 26, will be sentenced in January and could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His plea agreement means all but one charge against him was dropped, the Post and Courier reports.

In April, a judge ordered Languerand to remain in jail while he awaited trial because “the government has proven: by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community, and by a preponderance of evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance as required,” according to documents.

The judge said Languerand has a history of committing assault, battery and threats of violence.

Languerand was arrested and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after a lengthy FBI investigation that began in February when agents received a tip about Instagram photos he posted of himself at the Capitol.

The warrant shows his address is a home in Little River owned by a couple who told News13 they are his grandparents. The grandparents told News13 that Languerand was a patriot and they didn’t know anything about his trip to Washington, D.C. They were surprised when FBI agents showed up at their home.

According to the FBI report, Languerand posted a picture on Instagram of himself with the comment, “‘Remember this day forever.’ I love you guys. Ask me about the….” He was shown in a red knit hat with black-and-white stripes and a black sweatshirt with the word “Georgia” in gold lettering.

Investigators said they recognized the same outfit, including the plaid shirt that can be seen under his sweatshirt, in a series of videos that show him near the tunnel entrance of the Lowe West Terrace, just below where his Instagram photo was taken. Languerand’s Instagram and Reddit accounts are both under the same name, “blessthisimmunity_17,” according to the FBI.

The report goes on to describe more photos of a person resembling Languerand taken from videos: “In these publicly available photos and videos, the individual resembling LANGUERAND is throwing a variety of objects at the law enforcement officers defending the entrance to the Lower West Terrace tunnel. Among the objects thrown at law enforcement are what appears to be a large orange traffic barrier, a cannister of pepper spray, and a stick-like object. Two screenshots from one of these videos are shown below, and the individual resembling LANGUERAND is circled in red.”

“In this video, the individual resembling LANGUERAND can be seen throwing various objects at the law enforcement officers defending the tunnel entrance. A screenshot from the security video is shown below, with the individual resembling LANGUERAND circled in red.”

Video from the riots also showed Languerand was holding a police shield and hitting it against the ground, according to investigators.

The agent concludes during the offense, Languerand “did use and carry a deadly and dangerous weapon, to wit: a traffic barrier and a stick-like object.”