Little River Capitol Riot suspect requests release from jail

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — A Little River man who is accused of being involved in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has requested to be released from jail, according to documents obtained by News13.

The request was filed Monday in the US District Court for D.C. Nicholas Languerand’s request for release cites his family in South Carolina, where he had a job, according to the documents.

According to the documents, Languerand proposed conditions of his release, including staying with a designated person who’d be responsible for him, having or looking for a job, avoiding contact with any alleged victims, reporting to local law enforcement on a regular basis, having a curfew, not possessing any weapons, or excessively using alcohol or drugs.

Back in April, a judge ordered Languerand to remain in jail because “the government has proven: by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community, and by a preponderance of evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance as required,” according to documents.

Languerand was arrested and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after a lengthy FBI investigation that began in February when agents received a tip about Instagram photos he posted of himself at the Capitol.

The warrant shows his address is a home in Little River owned by a couple who told News13 they are his grandparents.

According to the FBI report, Languerand posted a picture on Instagram of himself with the comment, “‘Remember this day forever.’ I love you guys. Ask me about the….” He was shown in a red knit hat with black-and-white stripes and a black sweatshirt with the word “Georgia” in gold lettering.

Investigators said they recognized the same outfit, including the plaid shirt that can be seen under his sweatshirt, in a series of videos that show him near the tunnel entrance of the Lowe West Terrace, just below where his Instagram photo was taken. Languerand’s Instagram and Reddit accounts are both under the same name, “blessthisimmunity_17,” according to the FBI.

The report goes on to describe more photos of a person resembling Languerand taken from videos: “In these publicly available photos and videos, the individual resembling LANGUERAND is throwing a variety of objects at the law enforcement officers defending the entrance to the Lower West Terrace tunnel. Among the objects thrown at law enforcement are what appears to be a large orange traffic barrier, a cannister of pepper spray, and a stick-like object. Two screenshots from one of these videos are shown below, and the individual resembling LANGUERAND is circled in red.”

“In this video, the individual resembling LANGUERAND can be seen throwing various objects at the law enforcement officers defending the tunnel entrance. A screenshot from the security video is shown below, with the individual resembling LANGUERAND circled in red.”

Video from the riots also showed Languerand was holding a police shield and hitting it against the ground, according to investigators.

The agent concludes during the offense, Languerand “did use and carry a deadly and dangerous weapon, to wit: a traffic barrier and a stick-like object.”

He is charged with the following: