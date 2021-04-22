Little River Capitol riot suspect to remain in jail

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Capitol riot suspect from Little River will remain in jail, according to a judge’s order.

Nicholas Languerand, 26, will stay in jail pending trial because “the government has proven: by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community, and by a preponderance of evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance as required,” according to the documents.

The document also shows Languerand has a history of violence and or use of weapons, has a history of violence or use of weapons, and is subject to a lengthy period of incarceration if convicted.

The judge also wrote the following:

“Defendant has a history of committing assault, battery and threats of violence. An order of protection was ordered against him in Vermont in January 2020 which included finding of threat of future abuse. Defendant has resided in multiple states and has been a resident of South Carolina for a matter of several months. His threats of harm have been directed to others as well as threats of self-harm. He has made numerous comments regarding disrespect for law enforcement to include willingness to be confrontational and threatening. Upon search of his home (where he is currently residing), the FBI confiscated drugs, weaponry (including AR-15 with 60 round capacity) and tactical gear. From his phone and social media postings, comments were discovered indicating an intent and willingness to continue to engage in disruptive action.”

Languerand was charged after a lengthy FBI investigation that began in February when agents received a tip about Instagram photos he posted of himself at the Capitol. The warrant shows his address is a home in Little River owned by a couple who told News13 they are his grandparents.

A special agent working in the counter-terrorism section of the FBI says Languerand was seen in videos and photos throwing objects at law enforcement. Those objects included a large orange traffic barrier, a canister of pepper spray, and a stick-like object. Video from the riots also showed Languerand was holding a police shield and hitting it against the ground, according to investigators, agents said.

Languerand moved to Little River after the riots and was on unemployment at the time, according to the prosecution. He hasn’t had a job in more than a year, the FBI said.

The defense brought up Languerand’s grandmother, Susan Killian, and Languerand’s employer as character witnesses. News13 interviewed Killian last week. At that time, she said she did not trust the news media and also called Languerand a “patriot”. She repeated that phrase in court on Tuesday.

An FBI special agent noted that she was complicit in her grandson’s interest in QAnon conspiracy theories.

Languerand is charged with: