Little River distillery thrilled after Gov. McMaster signs Micro-Distillery Parity Act

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill this week that will change how distilleries can do business in South Carolina, allowing them to sell food, stay open later and serve more.

The bill is called the Micro-Distillery Parity Act. It will ease restrictions on South Carolina’s micro-distilleries like Twelve 33 in Little River. Kevin Osborne, owner and president of Twelve 33 Distillery, said he’s been pushing hard for this bill over the past year.

“Really us and five other distilleries in the state were the ones the most active and involved getting that bill moved and through the Senate and through the House and recently by the governor,” Osborn said.

According to an article posted by Forbes.com, the bill being passed changes several things for distilleries:

Tasting limit can be increased to 4.5 ounces; can be unlimited if food is served

Distilleries can serve food now

Hours of service can be expanded from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. — 11 p.m.

Can be open on Sundays now

The amount of hard liquor that can be sold can be increased from 2.25 liters or three bottles to 4.5 liters or six bottles.

“As a micro-distillery we were limited to selling three ounces per person per day of the spirits we produce, and that can be in the form of a tasting or the form of a cocktail but essentially that’s two drinks,” Osborn said.

Osborn also said: “Now under the new law, we immediately can sell three drinks per person per day or 4 ½ ounces. We’re allowed to sell up to six bottles of anybody coming in here. Before we could not allow anybody coming in under the age of 21.”





Pictures from Twelve 33 Distillery

Osborn said he’s very excited to start making changes. “It really allows us to do a lot more and coming out of this last year with covid, everybody’s looking for how we can get our business back on it’s feet again.”

In the future, Osborn hopes to get a DHEC-approved kitchen and be able to serve food. “It allows us in the future to get a liquor by the drink license which would allow us to serve even more than so we would have,” Osborn said.

More information from the South Carolina State House can be found here.