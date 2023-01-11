LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt but declined to go to the hospital Tuesday night after a reported shooting at a Little River area apartment complex, according to an Horry County police report.
Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to N. Horseshoe Road after getting a report of a shooting and found a person there with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, the report said.
No additional information about the incident was immediately available.
