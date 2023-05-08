LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged with murder after a shooting Thursday in Little River, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Haley Elizabeth Marie Taylor, 20, and Elyjah Steven Hebert, 18, were both arrested and charged with murder and accessory after the fact to a felony, according to the warrants.

Taylor and Hebert allegedly shot and killed Sadiyya Salim, 40, Thursday at a home on Plantation Drive, according to officials. Salim was shot in the leg.

A third person was also charged, according to the warrants. That person’s name has not been publicly released by police. The third person allegedly also shot a second person, who survived, according to police.

News13 has reached out to officials for more information on the third person.

Taylor and Hebert were held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Monday morning, according to online booking records.

