LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died after a New Year’s Eve shooting at a bar in Little River, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
It happened at about 11 p.m. at the Drinking Class bar in the Waterway Plaza near Highway 9 and Sea Mountain Highway, authorities said.
James Myron Bellamy, 20, died at Sea Coast Hospital, and an unidentified African American man died at the scene, according to Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. The man’s name will be released once he is identified and his relatives are notified.
Two other people were hurt in the shooting, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Horry County police said. A police report said officers responded to the bar at about 11:10 p.m. and assisted the victims until EMS arrived.
Many people and businesses near the bar told News13 on Monday that they heard 40 to 60 gunshots, which they initially thought were fireworks. Several minutes later, the entire bar was surrounded by police and first responders.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
This is a developing story. Count on New13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.