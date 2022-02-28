LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket sold at a Little River Food Lion is worth $50,000.

The ticket was sold at the Food Lion store at 1699 Highway 17. The numbers are 15 – 32 – 36 – 48 – 64 and the Powerball number is 19.

More than 11,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $50,000.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit here.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.

The estimated jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is $65 million.