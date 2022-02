LITTLE RIVER, S. C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Little River, authorities said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 2:29 a.m. to the area of N. Highway 57 and D L Drive where a car had crashed into a culvert. No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.