LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are cleaning up after approximately 1,000 gallons of fuel spilled early Tuesday morning in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 3:21 a.m. to the Park Street Ext. area.

Authorities have not said how the fuel spilled. HCFR, the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control and the Horry County Stormwater Department are working to clean up the spill.

There were no injuries and no immediate public threat, HCFR said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.