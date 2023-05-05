HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified two people who were killed in a shooting and stabbing in Little River that police believe are separate incidents.

Jason Beach, 31, died after being stabbed at about 8:15 p.m. during an argument at a home on Lantern Walk Drive, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

At about the same time as the stabbing, there was a shooting less than a mile away on Plantation Drive, officials said.

Sadiyya Salim, 40, was shot multiple times and died at about 8:30 p.m., Willard said.

Police do not believe the incidents are connected to one another.

Both incidents remain under investigation by the Horry County Police Department.