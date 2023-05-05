HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified two people who were killed in a shooting and stabbing in Little River that police believe are separate incidents.
Jason Beach, 31, died after being stabbed at about 8:15 p.m. during an argument at a home on Lantern Walk Drive, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
At about the same time as the stabbing, there was a shooting less than a mile away on Plantation Drive, officials said.
Sadiyya Salim, 40, was shot multiple times and died at about 8:30 p.m., Willard said.
Police do not believe the incidents are connected to one another.
Both incidents remain under investigation by the Horry County Police Department.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.