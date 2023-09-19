HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries were reported after a Tuesday morning crash involving a pedestrian in Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
It happened about 7:18 a.m. at a business at Highway 9 and Highway 57, HCFR said.
Officials said to avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.
The Horry County Police Department is investigating.
