COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand woman recently won a $300,000 prize after buying a $10 South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket at the Food Lion store on Highway 17 in Little River.

The woman told lottery officials that she had a feeling she should stop by the store and play the Lottery.

“I was drawn to go there,” she said.

After buying the Black Diamond Dazzler ticket, the woman told lottery officials that she uncovered the $300,000 top prize while sitting in her car. She immediately called her husband to tell him the news.

“He asked me to look at the ticket again,” she said.

She did, and the result was the same. The couple plans to invest the winnings, lottery officials said.

The Food Lion store received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket, lottery officials said.