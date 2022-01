LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person aboard a sailboat in distress was brought safely to shore Friday afternoon in Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded about 1:40 p.m. to a call of a “watercraft in distress” in the area near the 4300 block of Baldwin Avenue, the department said in a Facebook post.

No one was hurt, and no additional information was immediately available.

