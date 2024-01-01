LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — At least four people were hurt, two of them critically, in a New Year’s shooting at a business in Little River, according to Horry County police.

Horry County police and fire units responded at about 11:10 p.m. to a shots-fired call at the Waterway Plaza near Highway 9 and Sea Mountain Highway in Little River, police said. When officers arrived, they found the victims and a large crowd of people in the area.

Photo: Horry County Police Department

Two people suffered critical injuries and two others had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said. Horry County Fire Rescue took all of those who needed treatment to area hospitals.

Police encouraged community members to report any suspicious activity in the area and asked anyone with information to call the department’s tip line at 843-915-8477.

No additional information was immediately available.