HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 76-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease.

Elizabeth “Betty” Harvath was last seen at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday at her home in Little River, according to a post from the Horry County Police Department. She was driving a light blue 2012 Honda Civic with South Carolina license plate QEU 956. She was wearing light-colored jeans, black shoes, a light-colored jacket and was carrying a dark-colored purse.

She is five feet, four inches tall, weighs 125 lbs, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Police are searching for her on foot and in patrol cars.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 248-1520.