HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A farmer in Little River is concerned about what the plans for extending Highway 31 could do to her and her family.

Sallie Lun was digging up carrots at Indigo Farms in Little River on Thursday.

While the carrots were popping up, Indigo Farms is worried about something else that’s been popping up on their land this week — stakes and markers that serve as reminders of the plans for the Highway 31 extension that may extend into their farm that’s been in the family for more than four generations.

“We look forward to one day having a younger generation to come on board as well,” Lun said.

But with the Highway 31 extension, the farm may be in jeopardy.

Right now, the Highway 31 extension is the last-prioritized project in RIDE 3. Wayne Gray, chair of the RIDE 4 sales tax advisory committee, said if there’s a funding shortfall, the project will get top priority for RIDE 4 funding. Members passed a motion for that last week.

“The North Carolina DOT is probably going to fund an extension from I-31 from the state line into 74 and eventually I-40,” Chairman Al Allen said. “If we could get that extension from 31 to 74, we would have interstate connectivity all the way back to Rockingham to I-73 and all the way up through West Virginia.”

Not everyone is on board with the project.

“We have families for years and years coming [to Indigo Farms] just for what we grow here,” said Kerry McCaffrey, an employee at Indigo Farms. “And to take that away from them. It’s much cheaper to come here than it is for the food store, or anywhere for that matter.”

Lun said not only could this project cost them their farm and their produce, but it would also impact the wildlife and the wetlands in the area.

“I always knew it as the Indigo run, which is a natural watershed that carries water from almost the coast to the Waccamaw River,” Lun said. “It is teeming with wildlife — dragonflies that help eat mosquitoes.”

Lun said it would also impact the community.

“We have pick your own strawberries in the spring, and the community has loved being able to come out and pick their own food,” she said. “And pick it the way they want it and take it home and eat it. It’s just so gratifying to pick something that’s yours.”

The North Carolina DOT and the South Carolina DOT have yet to announce the total cost of the project, or which route will be chosen.