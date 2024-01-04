LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River bar where two people were killed in a New Year’s Eve shooting has updated its age restrictions.

Two people under 21 were killed and two others were injured at the Drinking Class bar in the Waterway Plaza near Highway 9, authorities said.

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

The bar posted on its Facebook on Wednesday that women must now be at least 25 to enter, while men have to be at least 30.

There have still not been any arrests in the shooting.