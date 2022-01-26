Little River man sentenced to 44 months in prison for involvement in Capitol riot, CBS News reports

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — A Little River man was sentenced Wednesday to 44 months in prison by Judge John Bates for his involvement in the Capitol riot, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane.

Nicholas Languerand pleaded guilty to assault for his involvement in the riot. In addition to the nearly four-year prison sentence, he was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol, according to MacFarlane. That’s less than the 51 months the prosecutors asked for.

At the sentencing, the feds argued that Languerand “has a pattern of following conspiracy theories into belligerent confrontations with the people around him,” according to MacFarlane. He’s also been previously accused of making threats, harassment, and stalking in Vermont.

MacFarlane reports that the defense asked the judge to seek “middle ground” and sentence him to one year and one day in prison, to which the judge replied “How is that a middle ground? Between what?”

“I’m deeply remorseful and regretful for what I did,” Languerand said during the sentencing, according to MacFarlane.

Languerand called himself a patriot and said he’d never be involved in anything like this again, according to MacFarlane.

Bates said he took into account Languerand’s remorse, “unusually difficult” childhood, and military service, according to MacFarlane.

Languerand’s grandmother also spoke at the sentencing, according to MacFarlane. After his arrest in April, a woman who identified herself as Languerand’s grandmother told News13 he was a patriot.

