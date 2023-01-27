LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamela Evette appeared in Little River Friday at a ribbon cutting for an embroidery company’s new 3D knitting machine.

bFIVE40, which is locally-owned, said the machine is the first-of-its-kind on the Grand Strand.

The 3D knitting machine boasts 1,200 needles and can speed up production using recycled materials.

“The 3D knitting machine is revolutionary,” said Donna Brin, the owner of bFIVE40. “It’s changing textile technology and bringing it to the beach.

Brin said it’s about being able to compete with overseas production.

“Being able to re-shore jobs, being able to make products faster and the technology is just going to be a game-changer for the area,” Brin said.

The machine weighs 5,000 pounds and cost $150,000.

bFIVE40 took delivery of the machine in September and the staff was trained to use it.