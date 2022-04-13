LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River man is facing charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and assault after authorities said he was arrested Tuesday in connection to crimes committed in 2017 and 2018.

Atron Devon Evans, 35, is accused of assaulting a person in October 2017, according to an incident report. The victim had a cut over his right eye after Evans punched him while he was getting onto his motorcycle. The two had never met.

In April 2018 Evans went into a Wendy’s at closing time with a gun, according to an incident report. Evans, along with another man, made employees go to the back of the store and ordered the manager to get cash out of the safe. The men also demanded another person to open a trash bag and threatened to kill him if he refused.

They took a total of $1,100, according to the report. While leaving, the men shot at a victim who tried to follow them.