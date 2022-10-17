Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River grocery shopper won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing after matching all but one number, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lowe’s Foods on 111 Pavilion Drive near Little River.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the one red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129, the lottery said.

Monday night’s Powerball drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. Odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 293 million.

South Carolina players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, according to the release. Therefore, players are encouraged to check their tickets, as more than 20,000 players hold tickets for prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000.

All proceeds from the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned in the form of state funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions and payment to contractors, according to the release.