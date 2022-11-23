HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after a shooting in Little River earlier this month, according to Horry County police.

Zuri Jaheem Stephens, 20, of Longs, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records.

Police were called to a location on Woodridge Circle in Little River, where a man told police he was shot at, at a different location, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Stephens allegedly shot at the victim from a porch of a home, according to the report. The victim’s vehicle was damaged, but no one was injured.

Police went to the incident location and found shell casings, according to the report. Stephens nor any witnesses were at the scene when police arrived.

Stephens was held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Wednesday afternoon, according to online booking records.