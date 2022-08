LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A Little River man has died after a crash Thursday night.

Jason Stocks, 51, has died, according to authorities.

The crash happened at about 8:10 p.m. on Highway 111 in Little River.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that Stocks ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the road again and struck a tree.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.