LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A 43-year-old man died Sunday night after being pulled out of a swimming pool at a Little River apartment complex, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said.

Ricky Shaw of Little River was pronounced dead at McLeod Seacoast Hospital after the incident at the Golf Colony Resort apartments, Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.

No additional information was immediately available.