LIVER RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health Seacoast has opened 37 additional patient rooms to help accommodate the growing health care needs in Horry County and surrounding areas.

These additional rooms are located on the fourth floor of the main tower and will be used for medical and surgical patients.

Less than five years ago Seacoast was a 50-bed hospital. Now, it’s at 155.

McLeod Loris Seacoast CEO Monica Vehige said it’s not about the building or the beds, it is about being able to treat one more patient and serve them well.

“We are going to continue to need more hospital services from outpatient to hospital beds so there is a need to continue to grow so we don’t get behind the eight ball, as they call a not be able to serve our new residents that are moving into the county,” Vehige said.

McLeod isn’t the only hospital system preparing for growth. Grand Strand Medical Center is, as well. Grand Strand Medical Center CEO said that the system wants to develop more free-standing emergency rooms and add in-patient beds at its main campus. It also wants to add more beds to the South Strand campus.

Conway Medical Center is also making plans.

“Conway Medical Center recognizes the growing need for healthcare services in the Horry County area,” the hospital said in a written statement o News13. “We have opened provider practices across the county, for example, the primary care offices that have opened in Little River, Highway 90, and Market Common, as well as additional services such as Rheumatology, Infectious Diseases, Pain Management, and Dermatology. We plan for additional offices to open in other rapidly growing areas as well.”