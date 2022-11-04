LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A power outage Friday afternoon in the Little River area was the result of a contractor digging into a line, according to a spokesperson for utility Santee Cooper.
Crews quickly restored power to more than 1,200 customers after service was interrupted at about 12:30 p.m.
