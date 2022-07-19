LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — The body of a 36-year-old Myrtle Beach man who drowned was recovered Monday in Little River, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Kevinutae Alston died from ” asphyxiation due to drowning,” Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. His body was pulled from the river at Brooksville Landing off Highway 111.
No other information was immediately available.
