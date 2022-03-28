MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was accused of stealing drugs from a CVS in Little River while a registered pharmacist, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Korey Patrick Gallagher, 30, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of theft of controlled substances.

On Feb. 23, Gallagher was accused of stealing Alprazolam 1mg — a schedule IV controlled substance, Tylenol — a schedule III controlled substance, and Lorazepam 1mg — a schedule IV controlled substance from the stock while on duty as a registered pharmacist at CVS on Highway 17 in Little River, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Gallagher allegedly admitted to stealing the drugs and it was verified by video evidence, documentation and an audit of controlled substances, according to the warrants.

Gallagher is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Monday morning.

News13 reached out to CVS for a comment and are waiting to hear back.