Person hit by vehicle in Little River, HCFR says

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Little River, authorities said.

In a Facebook post about 10 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic were blocked in the area of Highway 17 at Eastport Boulevard. HCFR responded at 8:44 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to HCFR. No information about the person’s condition was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.