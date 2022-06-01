LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a man seen on surveillance video vandalizing a large fuel tank and removing a political sign at a marina in Little River.

Police were called to the 4400 block of Water Front Avenue on Tuesday to investigate an overnight vandalism complaint.

Viewer submitted video

Surveillance video shown to police by the victim and obtained by News13 shows a man using a ladder to climb onto a large fuel tank and remove a “Re-Elect Harold Worley for County Council” banner.

The video also shows the man using a chain attached to a tractor and the fuel tank to try to pull down the tank. Before that, a police report said the man tried unsuccessfully to remove the tank using the chain attached to a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

According to a police report, the victim also told police that an electrical box on the property was turned off and a lock that had been on the box had been replaced with a different lock.

