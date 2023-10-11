HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that they will temporarily close the Little River swing bridge on Sea Mountain Highway over the Intracoastal Waterway in Horry County for maintenance and repairs.

The bridge will be closed for roadway traffic starting at 9 a.m. on Monday. If the weather permits, SCDOT said the bridge maintenance and repairs should be completed within the week. Drivers should use US 17 as an alternate route, according to SCDOT.

SCDOT said while maintenance and repairs are taking place, the Little River swing bridge openings for marine traffic will be limited to 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Vessel traffic will be unrestricted between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Message boards will be in place to alert drivers of the closure, according to SCDOT. Drivers to use caution in the area during this time.

