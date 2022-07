A home was destroyed in a July 1, 2022 fire in Little River. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A structure is completely destroyed after a fire Friday morning in Little River.

Horry County Fire Rescue shared a post about the fire on it’s Facebook page.

The post said crews were dispatched at about 4 a.m. to the fire on Sundew Loop.

No one was hurt and no other structures were damaged.