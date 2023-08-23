LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A student was hit by a car Wednesday morning outside North Myrtle Beach High School, a spokesperson for Horry County Schools said.

The student was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to Horry County Fire Rescue, which responded at 7:51 a.m. to the 3700 block of Sea Mountain Highway in Little River.

“We are thankful that the student did not sustain any major injuries, and we want to remind parents and students to please use extra caution on the roadways in the mornings and afternoons to maintain a safe environment for everyone,” Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said in an email to News13.

Only one vehicle was involved in the incident, HCFR said. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Horry County police are assisting.

No additional information was immediately available.