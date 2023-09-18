LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A dive team helped retrieve a sunken vehicle Monday morning at the Craig Cambell Landing in Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 8:14 a.m. after a report came in about a sinking vehicle. When crews arrived, they found the unoccupied vehicle underwater about 40 feet from the shore. The dive team hooked a tow line to the vehicle so it could be pulled from the water.

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

No injuries were reported. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.