LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A dive team helped retrieve a sunken vehicle Monday morning at the Craig Cambell Landing in Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 8:14 a.m. after a report came in about a sinking vehicle. When crews arrived, they found the unoccupied vehicle underwater about 40 feet from the shore. The dive team hooked a tow line to the vehicle so it could be pulled from the water.
No injuries were reported. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
