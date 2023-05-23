HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Circle K convenience store and assaulting a clerk early Tuesday morning in Little River.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the store in the 800 block of Highway 17.

The man was wearing a black surgical-type mask, black gloves, a black shirt and jeans, according to a police report. He is about 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds.

According to the report, a woman told police she was cleaning when the man came into the store and hit her in the back of the head with a long wooden stick. He then allegedly forced her to open the cash register and took an unknown amount of $1 and $5 bills.

The woman told police she was then forced to the back of the store and told to take off her clothes, the report said. The man ran away after she refused and started moving toward an office in the back of the store.